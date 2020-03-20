FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A northeastern Indiana man who pleaded guilty in an October killing told a judge before he was sentenced that a teenage co-defendant played no role in the slaying.

Forty-year-old Jermaine Turner tried to exonerate 19-year-old Anthony M. Mitchell before an Allen County judge sentenced Turner on Thursday to 50 years in prison.

The Journal Gazette reports that Turner told the judge Mitchell “had nothing to do with" the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Pablo Guzman Vasquez.

The judge had previously postponed Mitchell's March trial until August after learning that Turner made phone calls after his guilty plea that could clear Mitchell.

