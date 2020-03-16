LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is being charged with reckless driving after being observed speeding 64mph over the limit on I-64E with two small children in the car.

According to an arrest slip, 28- year-old Jeremy Basel, was spotted in a 2019 Dodge Charger on March 15 around 5:34 p.m. speeding at 119 mph in a 55-mph zone. That's 64 mph over the posted limit.

Basel allegedly was traveling between two different lanes after passing the observing officer nearly running into the rear of another car. Basel immediately slowed down after switching lanes at such a high speed.

Once the officer made contact, Basel stated the reason he was going 119 mph was because he was taking the two small children in the car to a party. The officer observed the two small children approximately around three and four years old seated in the back of the car without a seat belt or car seat.

Police say Basel endangered himself, the two small children, and the motoring public with his actions.

Basel is being charged with speeding 26 mph over the speed limit, Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, Failure to use Child Restraint device in Vehicle and Reckless driving.

