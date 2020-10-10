Guardians, caretaker of 22-year-old woman charged with neglect, criminal confinement

The woman was allegedly hurt by her guardians and put into a strait jacket by her caretaker, according to a seven-month investigation by Indiana police.

VERSAILLES, Ind — Three people in Jennings County were arrested Thursday on neglect and confinement charges after a seven-month investigation by the Versailles district of Indiana State Police (ISP), according to a press release.

The investigation began in Feb. 2020 when ISP was notified of a 22-year-old woman who had allegedly been physically hurt by her guardians, John Staples and Rose-Kathryn Staples. The couple also allegedly confined the woman inside their home in Butlerville, Ind. while in their custody from 2019 until early 2020.

The same woman had been allegedly neglected and put in a strait jacket by her caretaker, Trudy Henry, from North Vernon, Ind.

When police finished their investigation, all three people were arrested. John and Rose-Kathryn Staples were both charged with neglect of a dependent. Rose-Kathryn Staples was also charged with criminal confinement. Trudy Henry was charged with criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent.

All three were incarcerated at the Jennings County Jail and will appear before the Jennings County Circuit Court.

