LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are searching for a man wanted for burglary and theft for almost a month.
Jeffrey Scott Keilien, 53, has ties to Henderson, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana. The private contractor allegedly stole from the homes he worked at, stealing a gun during one burglary. Keilien was previously arrested in Louisville.
Keilien is 6'04" and 195 pounds. He may be driving a car similar to a 2001 Denali (pictured below).
Police said Keilien is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. People are asked to call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD if he is seen.
