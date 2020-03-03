LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are searching for a man wanted for burglary and theft for almost a month.

Jeffrey Scott Keilien, 53, has ties to Henderson, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana. The private contractor allegedly stole from the homes he worked at, stealing a gun during one burglary. Keilien was previously arrested in Louisville.

Keilien is 6'04" and 195 pounds. He may be driving a car similar to a 2001 Denali (pictured below).

Provided by LMPD

Police said Keilien is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. People are asked to call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD if he is seen.

