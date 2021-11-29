LMPD: Double shooting leaves 2 men injured

Police said the men were shot on Jeffrey Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Metro Police officers responded to the 6200 block of Jeffrey Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday night where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not disclose what may have led up to the shooting and do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

Third Division detectives are handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.