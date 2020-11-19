ISP: Jeffersonville woman arrested on several felony drug charges

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, 49-year-old Christina Abbott of Jeffersonville was arrested on felony drug charges after investigators searched her home Nov. 18.
Units with ISP Drug Enforcement Section began an investigation last month after receiving information about alleged drug activity. At the conclusion of their investigation, officers requested and received a search warrant.
Wednesday, ISP units served the search warrant at 1420 Grubbs Ave. in Jeffersonville.
During the search, officers discovered over 5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, as well as marijuana and other drug-related items.
As a result of the search and investigation, Abbott was charged with the following:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 3 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance - Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Syringe – Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Paraphernalia - A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana – A Misdemeanor
Abbott is currently housed at the Clark County Jail.
