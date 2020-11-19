ISP: Jeffersonville woman arrested on several felony drug charges

Indiana State Police say that 49-year-old Christina Abbott was in possession of over five ounces of suspected methamphetamine, among other drugs.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, 49-year-old Christina Abbott of Jeffersonville was arrested on felony drug charges after investigators searched her home Nov. 18.

Units with ISP Drug Enforcement Section began an investigation last month after receiving information about alleged drug activity. At the conclusion of their investigation, officers requested and received a search warrant.

Wednesday, ISP units served the search warrant at 1420 Grubbs Ave. in Jeffersonville.

During the search, officers discovered over 5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, as well as marijuana and other drug-related items.

Jeffersonville woman arrested on numerous drug charges. https://t.co/mBGv4eUr07 pic.twitter.com/yOQLIbGOpZ — Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) November 19, 2020

As a result of the search and investigation, Abbott was charged with the following:

Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 3 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance - Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Syringe – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia - A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – A Misdemeanor

Abbott is currently housed at the Clark County Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.