JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana — A death investigation is underway after Jeffersonville Police say they discovered a deceased man on the Indiana side of the Big Four Station.

According to a news release, Jeffersonville Police officers were on routine patrol on April 10 around 6:40 p.m. when they stumbled upon an elderly man who was unconscious and unresponsive.

After further investigation, the Clark County Coroner’s Office says this appears to be an isolated incident with no foul play involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

