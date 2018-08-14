LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities say a medical examination has been completed after a person was found dead in a Jeffersonville home Sunday.

That body was discovered in the 100 block of East High Street after police were told the homeowner had not been seen for several days.

Jeffersonville Police say they could not confirm the identity of that victim and say the manner of death is not available for investigative reasons.

Police believe the homicide is an isolated incident and therefore unrelated to any other investigations.

The investigation is ongoing.

