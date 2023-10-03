Police arrest southern Indiana man for string of burglaries at storage unit facility

Andrew King, 34, of Jeffersonville, Ind. has charged with burglary, theft, residential entry and criminal mischief.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A Jeffersonville, Indiana man was arrested after police say he robbed multiple storage units in Sellersburg.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several burglaries reported at the Red Dot Storage Facility on Commence Park Drive, according to a Clark County Sheriff's Office news release.

Police identified Andrew King, 34, as the main suspect and arrested him. He has been charged with burglary, theft, residential entry and criminal mischief.

Detectives were able to recover a large portion of the stolen property.

