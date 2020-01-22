JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Jeffersonville daycare operator has been charged in the death of a 5-month-old, who died at her non-licensed daycare.

Police said Delta Renee Trimble had methadone and amphetamines in her system when first-responders arrived for a death investigation in September 2019.

Trimble told investigators that a 5-month-old was found not breathing, laying on his belly on an adult bed. Trimble said the infant was left in that position for two to three hours before she checked on him. The child was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy found that the infant died from asphyxia due to unsafe sleeping conditions. Police also found that Trimble's daycare had been investigated by Indiana Family and Social Services Administration for operating an unlicensed, illegal daycare.

Police said there were 16 children ranging from 5 months old to 4 years old present at the daycare during the investigation.

Attorney Larry Wilder said Trimble will turn herself after the Clark County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for her arrest. Trimble is also charged with reckless supervision by a child care provider and operating an in-home daycare without a license.

