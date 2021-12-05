Police: Two shot at Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown

Police found both victims in a car at a private party. One adult male victim sustained a gunshot to the head, the other had been grazed by a bullet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting near a private party at the Triple Crown Pavilion that left two people injured Sunday morning.

In a press release, Jeffersontown Police said officers responded to a call around 1 a.m. of an adult male reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle with two victims inside.

One male victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and a second victim was grazed by a round while inside the vehicle.

The adult victim was sent by EMS to the University of Louisville Hospital and the second victim was sent to Norton's Healthcare Hospital.

Police said both are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Neither the identities or ages of the two victims has been shared at this time.

No suspect has been arrested, however Jeffersontown Police said the incident is currently under investigation by their Criminal Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Jeffersontown Police Department at 502-267-0503.