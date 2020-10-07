Man critically injured after shooting in Russell neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened on W. Jefferson Street around 2 a.m. on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said they are investigating the shooting of a man in the Russell neighborhood Friday morning.

According to Dwight Mitchell with LMPD, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2800 block of W. Jefferson Street around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating and they do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

