Jefferson Square Park shooter's case heads to a grand jury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Probable cause has been found in the case against the man suspected of killing Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth during a protest late last month.
The case against Steven Lopez is being waived to a grand jury, which is set for the end of July.
Lopez faces a murder charge for allegedly taking a gun from someone at a Jefferson Square Park protest on June 28 and opening fire. Gerth was shot and killed.
Lopez’s bond is set at $500,000 cash.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.