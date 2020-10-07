Jefferson Square Park shooter's case heads to a grand jury

The case against Steven Lopez is being waived to a grand jury, which is set for the end of July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Probable cause has been found in the case against the man suspected of killing Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth during a protest late last month.

Lopez faces a murder charge for allegedly taking a gun from someone at a Jefferson Square Park protest on June 28 and opening fire. Gerth was shot and killed.

Lopez’s bond is set at $500,000 cash.

