Teen charged with setting multiple fires at juvenile detention facility in Lyndon

The Lyndon Police chief told WHAS11 News the teenage girl was already in custody on an arson charge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is facing an arson charge after setting a fire at the Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

According to Lyndon Police Chief Grady Throneberry, officers were called to the center around 3:20 p.m. after a teenage girl, who was already in custody for arson, lit pillows and other items on fire. They said she started two separate fires in the building.

During the incident, Throneberry said multiple juveniles got out of their rooms and a boy scaled a fenced. He was found in a nearby neighborhood when he was spotted by police and returned to the center.

Significant damage was reported to the property including broken windows.

There were 23 juveniles at the center at the time of the fire, the chief.

The teenage girl has an additional charge of arson while the boy is now facing an escape charge.

