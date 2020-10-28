Former JCPS teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former JCPS teacher is facing several charges of child sexual abuse.
36-year-old Micca Watts-Gordon is being charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree, unlawful transaction with a minor-first-degree for a sex act, two charges of sodomy in the 3rd degree, and four charges of distributing obscene material to a minor among other charges.
JCPS said Micca was reassigned from WEB DuBois Academy in November 2019 to non-instructional duties where she does not have any contact with children.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said Micca will remain employed while the investigation is ongoing.
Micca is being held on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on November 2 at 2 p.m.