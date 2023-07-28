Indiana State Police warn Hoosiers of asphalt scam in southern Indiana

ISP said the men act as part of an asphalt company looking to reseal your driveway, but while the victim is distracted, their home is being robbed.

EVANSVILLE, Ind — Watch out Hoosiers! Authorities are warning about a new scam happening around southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police said a resident from Bloomfield contacted the Greene County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 26, to report a robbery. The victim told police three men came up to them posing as crew members of an asphalt company looking to reseal a driveway.

"While two of the individuals distracted the victim, the third man entered the residence and stole money and valuables," ISP said in a Friday press release.

ISP said the three suspects were seen driving a white four-door F-150 pickup truck with a red 4x4 emblem.

According to police, the men were described as "possibly white, two of them with a darker tanned appearance, and one as tall wearing a high-visible orange shirt."

If any homeowners in southern Indiana are approached by anyone in a similar manner or if a vehicle matching the description above is seen, you are urged to contact local law enforcement.

State police in Bloomington, Jasper and Evansville are investigating the scam.

This story may be updated once more information becomes available.

