KSP: Carroll County man arrested, accused of multiple sex abuse charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Carroll County man has been arrested on multiple sex abuse charges, according to Kentucky State Police.

Jason Davis, 45, of Carrollton, was taken into custody on Friday.

Kentucky State Police said a juvenile family member contacted a detective and reported allegations involving Davis to him.

They also explained interviews were conducted with “multiple people” including the victim and Davis.

Davis has been charged with 10 counts of rape and five counts of sodomy, both in the third degree.

He is currently being held at the Carroll County Detention Center without bail.

