Former Kentucky sheriff enters guilty plea for witness tampering, giving alcohol to someone under 21

CADIZ, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says a former sheriff has pleaded guilty to charges connected with providing alcohol to someone underage and tampering with the testimony of a potential witness.
Cameron said in a statement that Former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with a witness and unlawful transaction with a minor.
The statement said Barnes provided alcohol to someone under 21 in February 2020 and later “knowingly practiced deceit with the intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness."
Barnes is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8.
