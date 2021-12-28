Former Kentucky sheriff enters guilty plea for witness tampering, giving alcohol to someone under 21

AG Daniel Cameron said former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes “knowingly practiced deceit with the intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness."

CADIZ, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says a former sheriff has pleaded guilty to charges connected with providing alcohol to someone underage and tampering with the testimony of a potential witness.

Cameron said in a statement that Former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with a witness and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The statement said Barnes provided alcohol to someone under 21 in February 2020 and later “knowingly practiced deceit with the intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness."

Barnes is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8.

