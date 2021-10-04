Indiana man accused of multiple car thefts lead Kentucky officers on multi-county chase

Police said the suspect tried to take a vehicle of a father of three but was placed in a head lock to keep him from entering the vehicle.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A suspected car thief got more than he bargained for when a father of three placed him in a headlock after he allegedly attempted to steal his vehicle, according to Oldham County Police.

Jarmaine Thornton, 35, faces various charges including attempted kidnapping and robbery.

Oldham County Police said they responded to the area of La Grange Road and the I-71 North off ramp just after noon on Saturday following reports of a collision.

An officer said when he approached the scene, he noticed Thornton leaving on foot, stealing another vehicle.

A witness at the scene told police he was traveling west on La Grange Road when the vehicle Thornton was driving ran a red light. The witness’ vehicle hit the driver’s side left rear and that’s when the witness said he approached Thornton to make sure he was okay.

Thornton said someone was after him and then tried to take the witness’ vehicle with three children inside. The witness told police he had Thornton in “kind of a headlock” to keep him from getting inside and told Thornton “my kids are in there.”

Another witness arrived at the scene and tried to intervene, but Thornton fled on foot.

Shortly after, police said Thornton ran to a nearby parking lot and stole a truck. The victim, who was mowing at the time, noticed the vehicle backing away. He told police he attempted to grab the handle of the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

It didn't take long for police to spot Thornton. They noticed him on La Grange road with the stolen vehicle and tried to stop him. That's when police said he led them on a chase through Oldham and Henry County.

An officer tried to stop Thornton with his vehicle and was able to deflate a tire. However, he continued to flee. The officer's vehicle had significant damage and suffered minor injuries to his left arm.

Police eventually apprehended Thornton and was taken into custody.

In addition to the list of charges Thornton faces, Kentucky State Police also said he would be charged in Henry County.

He's currently booked at the Oldham County Detention Center.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.