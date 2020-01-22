LOUISVILLE, Ky. — James Wesbecker, the youngest son of Standard Gravure shooter Joseph Wesbecker, was arrested for incident exposure again after exposing himself to a person on the University of Louisville's campus.

Police said surveillance footage shows Wesbecker approaching a female student in a teal blue minivan and exposing himself Jan. 13. A different female student then pointed out Wesbecker as the man who tried to convince her to enter his van three days later. He was charged with indecent exposure.

Wesbecker was previously charged with first-degree incident exposure in 2017 after a woman said he pulled up to her and her daughter at a NAPA Auto Parts and began touching himself. His arrest slip stated that he has been arrested for indecent exposure "many times over the years."

Police said Wesbecker has been banned from the University of Louisville since 1995 for similar incidents.

