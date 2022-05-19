x
Crime

Registered sex offender linked to neighbor's murder in Crescent Hill, police say

LMPD said DNA evidence from the victim's apartment and blood found on James Allen Peters' clothing linked him to his neighbor's murder.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have used DNA evidence to link a murder in mid-April  to a registered sex offender living in Jefferson County.

Police said they have arrested and charged 66-year-old James Allen Peters with murder. According to police, the victim was a woman who lived next door to Peters in Crescent Hill.

On April 18, police found 50-year-old Mary Solinger dead in her home in the 100 block of Birchwood Avenue. 

Originally police had said her death was being ruled a homicide, but LMPD writes in Peters' arrest citation that "detectives noted possible signs of a sexual assault," adding she had marks on her neck consistent with strangulation.

LMPD said that evidence collected from inside Solinger's apartment was sent to a lab for testing and came back positive with DNA from Peters.

According to police, Solinger's blood was also found on some of Peters' clothing.

Peters, a registered sex offender, had previously been arrested for first degree rape in Nelson County.

