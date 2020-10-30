Man charged with murder after shooting on Sirate Lane

James Matthew Bott was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a homicide on Sirate Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is accused of murder in connection with a shooting in Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

James Matthew Bott, 37, was arrested just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, LMPD said. Police said Bott allegedly shot and killed a man in the 4100 block of Sirate Lane around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. Sirate Lane is between I-65 and Preston Highway in Louisville.

A witness said Bott and the man he allegedly shot were fighting before the shooting happened, according to Bott's arrest citation. The citation also said Bott is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun.

Bott is also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The man Bott is charged with killing has not been identified.

