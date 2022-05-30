Former JCPS teacher indicted on child porn charges

James Henry Miller has been charged with two counts each of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and possession of child pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Jefferson County Public School teacher is facing child porn charges.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, James Henry Miller has been charged with two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and possession of child pornography.

The office alleges that Miller had two videos on his phone where he is filming a minor undressing.

Miller taught at duPont Manual High School and was the chair of the journalism and communication magnet program.

WHAS11 News reached out to JCPS Monday afternoon and a spokesperson said Miller had resigned from his job earlier this year. They did not have any further comment.

No children from the district were involved.

Court documents show Miller has a no contact order with a victim in the case.

His next hearing is set for Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.