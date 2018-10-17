A Fort Campbell soldier from Jacksonville was killed on base Saturday.

According to authorities, the soldier's husband was arrested after the shooting. The soldier's father has contacted First Coast News and identified her as 27-year-old Brittany Silvers.

Silvers' family told First Coast News she was trying to escape her violent husband and had changed the locks to her home on base. They are furious that he was still allowed in with his spousal military ID.

About 700 miles away from where their daughter was murdered, Silvers' family waits for answers from investigators with the FBI now taking the lead.

"They asked me to meet them somewhere, so I met them and then they called. The chaplain and another soldier came and told me," said Silvers' father, Rod Hughes.

Hughes said his daughter was living with a secret. "She stayed to herself, very private," he said.

Silvers was in the middle of divorce proceedings after seven years in an abusive marriage, her family says.

Court records show she filed a restraining order last week against her estranged husband, Victor Silvers, keeping him 300 feet away and prohibiting him from having a firearm.

This followed a previous incident with him involving a weapon.

"Speak out, don’t hide it, let your family know, because we didn’t know what was going on," said Silvers' sister, Ashley Hughes, "so it’s hurting us because we lost a sibling, and there’s six of us and now we have to be without a sister."

The night she was killed, Silvers was at her apartment on base with a friend. That friend says when Victor Silvers showed up, Brittney told her friend to hide for his safety.

He says that’s when Silvers allegedly kicked in the door and started shooting. The victim was shot four times, according to her family. Her friend was shot while trying to disarm the suspect.

That friend is still recovering in the hospital.

The base was put on lockdown for an hour Sunday until the suspect was arrested.

"I think that they should be held accountable," said Monique Bowe, the victim's cousin. "They need to change their policies to protect people because he could have not just killed her and him, he could have killed other people there as well."

Brittney had celebrated her 27th birthday last month. Her dad was planning a trip to go see her. Her mom is still too distraught to discuss her death.

Her father said she graduated from Terry Parker High School and was very well-liked. He went on to say that Silvers was in ROTC and had joined the Army right out of high school.

"My heart hurts. My heart aches for my cousins and for my family," said Silvers cousin, Taurus Johnson, "but one thing I know is we are a very close-knit family and a very faith strong family and we’re going to stick together through this."

An affidavit shows a search of Victor Silver’s home.

It goes on to say that he reportedly confessed, and the judge has found reason to believe that he is guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

First Coast News is still waiting to hear back from the FBI as this investigation continues.

Silvers was an automated logistical specialist in 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, according to a release from the 101st Airborne Division.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the families involved. Any loss of a soldier has a profound impact on the entire Army family," said Brig. Gen. K. Todd Royer, acting senior commander, 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell.

Silvers held many awards and decorations and was posthumously promoted to Sergeant and received the Army Commendation Medal.

"101st Combat Aviation Brigade has lost an incredibly valued member of the Destiny team. We continue to pray for her family and friends during this difficult time," said Lt. Col. Cayton Johnson in a statement. "We request that everyone respect the privacy of her family as they grieve this tragic loss."

The deadly shooting is under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI.

