BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — One man has been arrested for murder in Jackson County, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies arrived at the scene of a shooting on the east side of the county at around 5:30 a.m. May 6. After finding one man dead, they interviewed a subject and witness.

Tobias Au, 30, was later arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail. The department did not give more information on the shooting, and said they will host a news conference at 1 p.m. May 7 for more details.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.