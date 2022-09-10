Kentucky man charged, accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at Murray State students

Police said the 19-year-old suspect burned himself in an attempt to injure students sitting outside a housing complex on the university's campus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a man is facing serious charges after throwing a device resembling a Molotov cocktail at students on a university campus.

Police said 19-year-old Jack Epperson of Murray is facing two counts of attempted assault and possession of a destructive device.

According to the investigation, Epperson approached several female students who were near a housing complex on Murray State University’s southwest corner of the campus around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

They said witnesses observed Epperson producing a “Molotov cocktail-style explosive” and throw it in the direction of the students. He suffered burns to his hands before fleeing in a vehicle.

It wasn’t long before investigators caught up with Epperson. They said after conducting many interviews and collecting physical evidence, they were able to locate and charge him with the crime.

Epperson was taken to the hospital to be treated for his burns and then booked at the Calloway County Detention Center.

None of the females were hurt in the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

