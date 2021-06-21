x
Crime

MetroSafe: Police working reported shooting at J. Alexander's near Oxmoor Mall

Few details are known about the incident but authorities say it happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a report of a shooting outside of J. Alexander’s Redlands Grill near Oxmoor Center.

Officers were dispatched to the location just before 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Police have not disclosed the number of injuries or what may have led up to the shooting.

WHAS11 News has a crew at the scene and will provide details as they are made available.

