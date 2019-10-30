JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — (WHAS11)-Two Jackson County, Indiana residents have been arrested after State Troopers pulled them over on I-65 and found about 170-grams of meth.

Police say the street value varies but they say the suspects probably paid about $1,200 for the meth.

Charles Williams and Autumn Officer, both 38-year-old, were arrested and charged with felony counts of Conspiracy to Deal as well as Possession of Meth among other misdemeanor charges.

