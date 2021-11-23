ISP: Louisville man facing charges for driving wrong-way on the interstate, leading officers on chase

The driver had a blood alcohol content of .167%, more than twice the legal limit, Troopers said.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) said they arrested a Louisville man early Tuesday morning after he was reportedly driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Police said they received 911 call around 3:30 a.m. about a driver going the wrong way on I-265 in Clark County. The caller said a car was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes near the new Lewis and Clark Bridge and I-65.

ISP said Trooper Justin Mears headed east on I-64 and I-265 to intercept the driver. He found the person speeding westbound on I-265. The driver was in the left lane and was driving towards him head-on before Trooper Mears changed lanes, the report states.

Trooper Mears activated his emergency lights, but the car continued westbound in the eastbound lane without slowing or stopping. A short distance later, the Honda passed Trooper Zach Lavey who was eastbound, along with a Floyd County Police Officer who both joined in the pursuit.

ISP said all three officers activated their lights and sirens as they continued to follow the driver who had drove onto I-64 eastbound while still traveling westbound. The Honda passed multiple passenger cars and several semis head-on, forcing them to swerve to avoid a collision.

The driver slowed down while on I-64 and Trooper Lavey was able to pull in front of the car forcing the driver to stop.

Investigators said 24-year-old Pedro Ortiz Jose, of Louisville, was the driver. He had a blood alcohol content of .167%, more than twice the legal limit, Troopers said.

ISP believes Jose had likely been driving in the wrong lane for at least 15 miles, first entering I-265 in Kentucky.

Pedro Ortiz Jose was transported to the Floyd County Jail without further incident. He is facing the following charges:

Resisting law enforcement in a vehicle - Level 6 Felony

Operating while intoxicated- Over .149% BAC - A Misdemeanor

Operating while intoxicated, Endangerment - A Misdemeanor

Operator never licensed - C Misdemeanor

Reckless driving - C Misdemeanor

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.