LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been taken into custody following a standoff situation stemming from a pursuit in Indiana crossing into Kentucky.

Metro Police say they were notified around 8:30 a.m. Saturday of a four-year-old allegedly abducted by his father from the 10000 block of Leelah Way in Valley Station.

A spokeswoman says an Amber Alert Was issued and through their investigation they determined that suspect was in New Albany, Indiana.

Officials with Indiana State Police attempted a traffic stop but said the suspect failed to yield and a pursuit began crossing the Ohio River back into Louisville.

They say the suspect then took the child to a home in the 6600 block of Vandre Avenue in Highview.

Police say the child was released to his mother and wasn’t injured.

A short standoff followed with the suspect eventually surrendering to police.

There were no injuries to anyone, police say, and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

