SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Two men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Scott Villa Mobile Home Trailer Park in Scottsburg at around midnight Saturday.

The Scottburg City Police responded to a call from a neighbor who said someone may have been shot and killed at the entrance of a mobile home. Police found Larry D. Marlowe, 34, of Scottsburg dead outside the residence.

Police also received a separate call from the home owner saying he shot the man who was trying to get into his residence. The home owner, Michael Brandon Jones, locked himself in his trailer and did not respond to any attempts to contact him.

ISP arrived on scene to assist, where they said a witness informed police they heard a gunshot from within the trailer. When police obtained a search warrant and gained entry, they found Jones dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the Indiana State Police.