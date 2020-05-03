LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children and Cyber Crimes Units served a search warrant in Bartholomew County, Ind. which led to the arrest of a Columbus man.

The investigation began in January 2020 after ISP received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation led to a search warrant being served Tuesday at 2215 Sims Court, Columbus, Indiana, which is the residence of 24-year-old James Crouch.

Investigators arrested Crouch on charges of Child Exploitation, Level 5 Felony, and Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony.

Crouch was incarcerated at the Bartholomew County Jail pending his initial appearance in the Bartholomew County Circuit Court.

Anyone with information on ongoing crimes associated with missing or exploited children are urged to call the National Center.

