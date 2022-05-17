ISP: 2 people shot and killed in Harrison County

Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting on SR 135.

Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrison County.

Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said on Monday night Palmyra Police officers responded to reports of a car halfway in the road on SR 135. That's about a block from Morgan Elementary School.

Huls said "good samaritans" stopped their car to help. That's when police said shots were fired for reasons that haven't been disclosed. It's also not known who fired the shots.

According to police, one of the people in the "good samaritan" car is dead, along with the person in the stranded car.

Indiana State Police are still on scene and investigating.