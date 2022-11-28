Iroquois Park shelter burned over Thanksgiving weekend

“One of the most heartbreaking issues we face at Olmsted Parks Conservancy is vandalism,” Olmsted Parks said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the shelters at Iroquois Park has been burned according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the shelter was burned over Thanksgiving weekend.

The shelter had just gotten new level floor surfacing and a mown path.

“One of the most heartbreaking issues we face at Olmsted Parks Conservancy is vandalism,” Olmsted Parks said. “We work every day to make your parks sustainable and user friendly, and it just takes one person to undo our efforts.”

Olmsted asked that people in the community become a member of Olmsted Parks Conservancy to help grow their “capacity to restore, enhance and forever protect Louisville’s Olmsted Parks and Parkways” according to their website.

“For every person who would destroy an Olmsted Parks landmark, there are hundreds of others who will help rebuild,” Olmsted Parks said.

They said they aren’t sure how much it will cost to repair and waiting on more information from Metro Parks.

