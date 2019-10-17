LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Several female students at Iroquois high school were involved in a fight resulting in the principal being assaulted.



According to the Jefferson County sheriff's department, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Oct.17.



The sheriff says the call came in as a riot and When officers arrived there were no riots, but they say 6 girls were fighting.

The principal tried breaking up the fight and that's when one girl hit him in the face. That student was taken into custody.



The same principal was punched in the face again by a different female student trying to break up another fight and that student was arrested and charged with assault.



First responders on the scene were JCPS security officers then, SRO's were called in and they stayed until school let out.

