LMPD investigating after man found dead in Iroquois Park

Police said foul play is suspected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating a death around Iroquois Park early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the LMPD Mounted Patrol Unit at 7000 Sanders Gate Road at around 6 a.m. on a call that a person was down. When they arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 20s who had recently died.

LMPD said foul play is suspected, and the homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

