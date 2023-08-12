Fight in Iroquois neighborhood leaves man critically injured, suspect arrested

Police said the incident was caught on surveillance video and it led to a 47-year-old man's arrest Friday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight in Louisville’s Iroquois neighborhood has ended in a man’s arrest and another with critical injuries.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to reports of a fight between two men in the 500 block of Inverness Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man was found with apparent “blunt force injuries” to his head and body.

First responders transported the man to UofL Hospital, and he is listed in critical condition.

Investigators said they gathered video evidence from a nearby residence and it showed the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Alfredo Vargas, “striking the victim multiple times” in the head with a dangerous instrument and causing serious injuries.

Vargas was arrested later Friday and charged with one count of attempted murder.

He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.

Due to the nature of the victims injuries, Metro Police said the Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.

