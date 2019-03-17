OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — An Oldham County, Kentucky bus driver is facing charges after crashing a school bus while intoxicated, according to police.

Officials with Oldham County Schools said bus 0305 crashed due to the driver being intoxicated. She allegedly hit security poles at the entrance of a neighborhood. Thirty-three students from Crestwood Elementary were on the bus at the time.

No other vehicle was involved, no one was injured, and student's parents were notified.

The driver, 54-year-old Lesley Harvey, was arrested and taken to the Oldham County Jail.

Harvey is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and 33 counts of wanton endangerment.