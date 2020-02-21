HARTFORD, Ky. (AP) - Six children not wearing seat belts were reportedly riding in an SUV driven by their babysitter, who police in Kentucky say was speeding and driving under the influence.

News outlets report 18-year-old Krislon Talbott was pulled over Wednesday on I-165 after state troopers said she was going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Talbott was believed to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested.

While the trooper was conducting field sobriety tests, he heard a noise coming from the rear of the vehicle. Troopers say three children were unrestrained in the back seat and another three were sleeping in the rear cargo space of the SUV.

Troopers say all of the children were under the age of five. Social services took the children.

Talbott and two other women in the vehicle were booked into jail.

Talbott was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:

Speeding Reckless Driving Wanton Endangerment-1st, eight (8) counts Driving Under the Influence, 1st Degree – (Aggravated Circumstances) Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, six (6) counts Possession of Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, six (6) counts Failure to wear seatbelt Peyton N. Coomes, 19 of Owensboro Public Intoxication Wanton Endangerment- 1st degree, six (6) counts Failure to use Child Restraint Device, six (6) counts Possession of Marijuana

Allison Frazier, 20 of Owensboro

Public Intoxication Wanton Endangerment- 1st degree, six (6) counts Failure to use Child Restraint Device, six (6) counts Possession of Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, six (6) counts Tampering with Physical Evidence

