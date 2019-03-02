LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An inmate has been captured hours after he escaped from a western Kentucky jail Sunday morning.

Authorities say Aaron Alexander Davis jumped off a food cart and took off, escaping the West Kentucky Correctional Complex in Lyon County around 6 a.m.

Davis was caught in a field in neighboring Caldwell County.

He was taken to the hospital because he inhaled water into his lungs during his attempted escape.

Davis has a history of burglary, weapons charges and fleeing and evading police, according to police.