LFD seeking information regarding suspected vehicle arson in Portland neighborhood

The Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is looking for the driver of a black Ford F-150, who the believe may information on a May arson in the Portland neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from Major Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Division of Fire (LFD), arson investigators are seeking information on a driver of a truck that may information on a vehicle fire May 23.

The Louisville Metro Arson Bureau says the driver of a black Ford F-150 four-door with body damage to the passenger may have information on the suspected arson that happened in the 500 block of North 19th Street.

The truck also has fender flares, running boards, clear taillights and red rims.

Anyone with information regarding the suspected arson is asked to contact the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau at (502) 574-3721.

Additionally, anyone with information on the truck's location contact the Louisville Metro Police Department's tip-line at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.