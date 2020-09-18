MetroSafe: Infant safe after stolen car found; police searching for suspect

According to MetroSafe, the infant was found safe inside the car. The suspect fled on foot after wrecking the car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: MetroSafe confirms that the infant was found safe inside the vehicle. According to MetroSafe, police located the wrecked car in the 7500 block of Feyhurst Rd. down the street from Greenwood Rd.

#BREAKING: LMPD searching for a suspect they say stole a vehicle with a child inside. They found the vehicle wrecked, child is okay. Happened in PRP. @WHAS11 #WakeUp11 — Kristin Pierce (@KPierceTV) September 18, 2020

MetroSafe says the suspect fled on foot after wrecking the car.

Original Article

According to MetroSafe, police are investigating after a car was stolen in the 5200 block of Greenwood Rd. with a one-year-old inside the car.

MetroSafe confirmed that the stolen car is a Black Mitsubishi Outlander. The car was reported stolen around 6 a.m. Friday.

It is unclear at this time what condition the infant is in, police are currently investigating.

