BROWN CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – A 20-year-old Indiana woman was arrested following a six-month investigation into death of 7-month-old.

On April 18 IU Health Bloomington contacted Indiana State Police and the Department of Child Services Family after a child was brought to the hospital for injuries of massive hemorrhaging, abrasions, diffuse cerebral edema causing herniation, severe hemorrhages in retina, perioptic nerve soft tissue hemorrhage, left chin contusions, cerebellar hemorrhages, base of the brain hemorrhaging, blunt trauma injury to her chest.

The investigation concluded with probable cause to believe Anna Prewitt-Byers was responsible for the injuries that led to the death of the 7-month-old.

Prewitt-Byers was arrested on Oct. 17 and is charged with aggravated battery and battery resulting in the death of a person less than 14-years-old.

