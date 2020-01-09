Husband filed for divorce one day after wife disappeared, court records show

Judson Hoover is in the Floyd County Jail facing a preliminary murder charge in connection to wife Rebecca Hoover's disappearance

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany man has been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife. Rebecca Hoover was last seen on August 2, according to police.

The New Albany Police Department has not confirmed many details in the case, only saying they have 'strong evidence' that Judson Hoover is responsible for the death of his wife.

"I am absolutely, 100 percent positive, without a shred of doubt in my mind he did it," said Chris Karracker, who has known Rebecca and her family for decades.

Karracker said the last month has been difficult for everyone who knew Rebecca.

"Just wondering waiting, asking people questions. Trying to figure out if anyone has spoke to her since the second of the month. Waiting and hoping," he said.

On August 31, New Albany Police announced Rebecca's husband, Judson Hoover had been arrested in the case.

"Her mother contacted me and just said that they found her. At first I started to get a little happy, but then I realized the tone of her voice, and it wasn't a good phone call. And then I just started shaking, just numb," said Karracker.

Karracker said the couple has three children all under the age of 13. He also said there has been a history of violence between Judson and Rebecca, some of which she posted about on Facebook.

"She had made several Facebook posts in regards to the abuse she's been getting over the years. That he had been sexually assaulting her, that he had been physically beating her.." said Karracker.

WHAS did find court records showing domestic battery and strangulation charges were filed against Judson Hoover in April. Those charges are still pending. Court records also show Judson Hoover filed for divorce from Rebecca on August 3, one day after police say she was last seen.

Now Karracker has made a Gofundme, hoping to help Rebecca's family with funeral costs and moving expenses for the children.

"It's a loving, caring, kind family," he said. "They really do care about people and they would do anything to help anybody. And I just want to do anything, everything I can to help them."

The New Albany Police Department and the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office have scheduled a press conference to release more information in this case on Thursday.