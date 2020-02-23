BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University tight end Peyton Hendershot was arrested Saturday night by Bloomington Police after a fight with a woman.

Bloomington Police were called to Brandon Court for an assault in progress at 11:12 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatch told officers that a 22-year-old woman reported a man she knew took her cell phone from her and assaulted her.

She told officers she had been in a relationship with Peyton Hendershot, 20, of Bloomington.

She told officers who responded that Hendershot offered to wash her laundry earlier in the evening, but she was asleep when he brought it back and left the basket on her front porch.

They exchanged text messages, and Hendershot accused her of infidelity and became angry, then returned and walked into her bedroom uninvited.

Police say Hendershot then reportedly grabbed the woman's cell phone and began looking at her messages.

She told officers when she tried to get her phone back, Hendershot grabbed her by her neck and shoved her against a wall in the kitchen.

When he left, she said he threw the phone into the kitchen, causing the screen to break. Officers reported redness on the woman's neck.

Police arrested Hendershot at his residence on four preliminary charges:

Residential Entry, level 6 felony

Domestic Battery, class A misdemeanor

Criminal Conversion, class A misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief, class B misdemeanor

He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and booked at 11:25 p.m.

Hendershot, from Tri West High School, earned Honorable Mention All Big Ten honors in 2019 as a redshirt sophomore.