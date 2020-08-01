SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - A 17-year-old northern Indiana boy has been sentenced to 65 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a schoolmate who was pregnant with his child.

A Joseph Superior Court judge sentenced Aaron Trejo on Tuesday to 55 years for murder and 10 years for feticide after weighing several factors, including the violent nature of the crime.

Trejo had pleaded guilty in October to murder and feticide in Breana Rouhselang's 2018 killing.

Prosecutors said Trejo told officers he killed Rouhselang because he was angry that she waited so long to tell him she was pregnant it was too late to get an abortion.