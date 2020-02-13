HANOVER, Indiana — An Indiana special needs teacher has been arrested and charged for head butting and pulling a student to the ground on two separate altercations.

According to Indiana State Police, the investigation into this incident happened on December 17, 2019, when they were notified about 39-year-old Catherine L. Davis, who is a special needs teacher at Southwestern High School, got into an altercation with a 14-year-old student on two separate occasions on December 16, 2019.

During the first incident, Davis head-butted the student during an altercation in the school cafeteria. In the second incident later in the day, Davis pulled the same student onto the floor of the cafeteria after the food was spilled.

The incidents were reported to the school administrators who contacted the Indiana State Police to begin an investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was submitted to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

As a result, a warrant was issued Feb 12 for Catherine Davis on two counts of Battery and two counts of Neglect of a Dependent, which are all felonies.

Davis was arrested Feb.13 without incident and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where she is being held.

