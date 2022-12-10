Police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company

Police said the woman used multiple methods to steal from the company including writing "numerous" unauthorized checks to her accomplice and herself.

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. — An accountant and her accomplice were arrested Friday for stealing more than $500,000 from an Indiana company.

The arrests of 56-year-old Toni Walter, of Attica, and 57-year-old Donald Walter, of Attica, are the result of a five-month-long Indiana State Police investigation.

The investigation began in July, when state police said detectives were asked to look into allegations that Toni had stolen large sums of money from her employer, Coogle Enterprises.

Toni, who was the office manager and accountant for the company, is accused of using multiple methods to steal from the company.

State police said those methods included writing "numerous" unauthorized checks to Donald and herself.

After executing multiple search warrants, police discovered Toni and Donald had stolen more than $500,000 from the company since 2017.

Toni and Donald had warrants issued for their arrest and, on Friday, police took them into custody at a home in Attica. They're being held at the Benton County Jail.

Online court records show Toni faces 10 charges:

Five felony counts of theft

One felony count of theft where the value of the property is between $750 and $50,000

One felony count of corrupt business influence

One felony count of counterfeiting

Two felony counts of money laundering $50,000 or more

Donald faces the following nine charges:

Five counts of aiding, inducing, or causing theft

One felony count of theft where the value of the property is between $750 and $50,000

One felony count of corrupt business influence

Two felony counts of money laundering