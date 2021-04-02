ISP: 4 Louisville men arrested following multiple county pursuit

Police say multiple stolen firearms were found in the stolen car. An ISP Trooper was struck during the pursuit and was treated for minor injuries.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — According to a release from the Indiana State Police (ISP), four men from Louisville were arrested following a multiple county police pursuit early Tuesday.

ISP say the incident began around 1 a.m. on I-65N in Bartholomew County. The four men, who were traveling in a 2015 Kia, were pulled over by a trooper after traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Police obtained information that criminal activity was taking place in the car and called for additional ISP troopers. During the investigation, Derek Fajardo, the driver of the car, attempted to the flee the scene.

In the attempt, the car made contact with a responding ISP trooper, who was treated for minor injuries.

ISP then pursued the car northbound on I-65 where it exited onto State Road 46 into Columbus. Police say Fajardo did a u-turn and entered back onto I-65 southbound.

The car soon entered into Jackson Co. where police deployed a tire deflation device, which struck the car.

Four Louisville Residents Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit https://t.co/iH55DzJyXC — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) February 4, 2021

ISP says gunshots were fired during the pursuit and three guns were thrown from the car. They were located along I-65 in Jackson Co.

The car came to a stop on I-65, just south of Seymour. All four occupants of the vehicle were then taken into custody and are facing multiple charges.

Police say one of the guns thrown from the vehicle along with the Kia were found to have been reported stolen out of Louisville. Marijuana was also found to be in the possession of the four occupants of the vehicle.

The four men arrested were 27-year-old Fajardo, 25-year-old Jordan Griffith, 28-year-old Breyon Bell and 20-year-old Gaulber Castro.

Each are facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.

Fajardo is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting law enforcement, battery and reckless driving. ISP says Griffith had an arrest warrant out of Louisville.

All four men are currently being housed in the Bartholomew Co. Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.