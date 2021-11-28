Authorities: Indiana man charged after 30-mile police chase

Indiana State Police said someone called 911 early Saturday to report that a semi struck two vehicle and left the scene near Frankfort.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Authorities said an Indiana man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a nearly 30-mile chase in a stolen semi-truck.

Indiana State Police said someone called 911 early Saturday to report that a semi struck two vehicle and left the scene near Frankfort.

Police found the semi and said they turned on their emergency lights and chased the vehicle on Interstate 65.

Troopers later took 33-year-old Jonathan Cain of West Lafayette into custody.

Authorities allege that he failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of .095%.

He was taken into custody on multiple charges including felony unauthorized control of a vehicle.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.